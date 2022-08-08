Timothy Trampas Hollin, age 46, of Gray, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin.
Born in Elkhart, IN, he was a son to the late John and Debra Seabolt Hollin. Timothy worked for the Corbin Ice Company. Known as the chicken man, he loved to joke, fish, and spend time with family and friends. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Hollin, children, Breanna Hollin, Brooklyn Hopkins, Bradi Coe, Austin Wilson, Brendan Wilson, Channa Merida (Shanna), Bailey Hollin, Timothy Hollin, and Marcus Hollin, grandchildren, Jordyn Macon, Kendrick Macon, Linkan Wilson, Malcom Wilson, Jackson Wilson, Grayson Wilson, Brynlee Wilson, Myles Hopkins, and Allyson Merida, siblings, Johnie Hollin, Jr., Will Cody Hollin, and Nikki Hollin.
Visitation will be held from 6-9pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the funeral home with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hollin Cemetery in Gray, KY, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family would like for donations to be sent to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Donations can be made by calling the funeral home, in person, or by using the payment center on the funeral home website.
Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
