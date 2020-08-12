Mr. Tip Messer, 76, of Callebs Creek, the widower of Louise Messer, passed away Sunday evening, August 9, 2020 at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Ellis and Nancy Hammons Messer born on March 27, 1944 in Knox County.
Tip was a farmer who enjoyed working the land and hunting. He was also an active member of the Dripping Springs Baptist Church and during the Daniel Boone Festival, could often be found making funnel cakes at the church’s food booth.
In addition to his parents and wife, Louise, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Messer; three sisters, Mittie Alice Messer, Linda Sue Mills and Joycelene Farris and two brothers, Bobby Gene and Crit Messer.
Survivors include two beloved children, Tip Anthony Messer and wife, April, of Cannon and Dena Messer of Callebs Creek; a sister, Onamae Taylor of Bimble; four brothers, Creed Messer and wife, Virginia, of Louisville, Floyd Messer and wife, Jewel, of Girdler, Larry Messer and wife, Marsha, of Barbourville and Alvin Messer and wife, Lois, of Girdler; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, August 13 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Steven Honeycutt officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Callebs Creek Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be his church family at the Dripping Springs Baptist Church.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
