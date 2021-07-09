It’s that time of the year when stings can be a common event. The wasps are building nests, bees are checking for pollen, and hornets are always aggressive.
Trivia
Did you know that pollen collecting bees die after a single sting when they leave the stinger in your skin? Stinging bees also release a chemical into the air that attracts more bees. Yellow jackets are a member of the wasp family. Only the female wasps have stingers and they can sting many times. Hornets are also a subset of the wasp family, which can sting multiple times and are extremely aggressive.
Thousands of people in the US are stung each year. Out of those thousands who are stung, 90 to 100 die each year due to allergic reactions. 80% of the deaths are males. But sting related deaths may be under reported because severe illness and fatalities can be mistakenly diagnosed as a heart attack or sunstroke and other similar causes.
Emergency Response
Sting victims should be observed for severe allergic reactions. Symptoms include coughing, trouble breathing, chest pain, extreme sweating, confusion, nausea, vomiting and hives. Extreme reactions require immediate medical attention.
Reactions range from mild to deathly. If the person stung is known to be highly allergic to stings, they may carry an epinephrine auto-injector or what’s known as an EpiPen. The pen is used to inject the needed medication into the person’s thigh and holding for several seconds. After immediate attention, seek medical care and a new EpiPen.
General First Aid
Most stings heal on their own and some people have no reaction. Put a cool cloth or an ice pack on a sting that becomes inflamed and swollen. You can use an antihistamine, a local anesthetic spray, hydrocortisone cream(1%), or calamine lotion to help relieve the local pain and itching. To help prevent a skin infection after a sting, wash the site with soap and water and wipe with rubbing alcohol.
Immediately remove the stinger by flicking it off or scrapping your fingernail across the stinger. Do not squeeze and pull or use tweezers, because this only forces more venom into your skin.
Avoiding Stings
Learn to identify stinging insects.
Be careful when working or playing in areas that attract stinging insects.
Those with severe reactions should always have an EpiPen nearby and someone with you should know where it is and also how to use it.
Wear light-colored, smooth-finish clothing.
Don’t go barefooted unless you know exactly where you are walking!
Avoid perfume and scented products when outdoors, as the smell attracts stinging insects.
Do not disturb hives, mounds, or nests.
If you notice any stinging insects becoming agitated, just calmly pick up and leave the area.
Don’t forget we share this planet with bees, wasps, yellow jackets, hornets, as well as, fire ants, red ants, spiders, scorpions, ticks and mites just to name a few of our neighbors. Pay attention to your surroundings so you can enjoy the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.