Tommie Peavley Jr., 75, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday morning, May 21, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Tom and Frankie Balsinger Peavley born on November 10, 1946 at Gray.
Tommie was a carpenter and a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and had great pleasure spending time on the lake, hunting and fishing. Tommie also enjoyed older cars, especially Volkswagens and 65 Ford Mustangs.
On December 6, 1968, he united in marriage with Florene “Deana” Garland and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Mae Jackson; two brothers, Bobby and Gary Peavley and a grandson, D. J. Hawes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Florene Peavley of Barbourville; his children, Tammy Kay Peavley-Hawes and friend, Jason Barnett, of Gray, Tommy D. Peavley and fiancé, Vickie Matlock, of Barbourville, Steven D. Peavley and wife, Amanda, of Corbin and Erik M. Peavley and wife, Megan, of Barbourville; sisters, Maxine Anderson, Hazel Owens and Bonnie Hubbs all of Gray and Marjorie Benge and Barbara Warren both of Corbin; a brother, Jimmy Chet Peavley of Batavia, OH; treasured grandchildren, Jared Goode, Dalton Matlock, Devon Hawes, Nick Hart, Brayden Hawes and Abigail, Jonah, Jeremiah and Hallie Kay Peavley; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, May 24 at 2 P.M. with Pastor Josh Griffith and Pastor David Barnard officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gambrel Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Tommy D. Peavley, Steven Peavley, Erik Peavley, Jared Goode, Nick Hart and Joe Garland. Honorary bearers will be his grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Bluegrass Care Navigators Care Team, Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Center, Dr. White, Pastor David Barnard and members of the Locust Grove Baptist Church for their care, kind words and prayers.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.