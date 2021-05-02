Tommy Gerald Warren, 73, of Corbin, passed away Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Tommy and Mary Belle Wyatt Warren born on July 13, 1947 in Barbourville.
Tommy was an employee of American Greetings for 30 years before his retirement, a minister of the Pentecostal faith and held a license in barbering. He was a lifetime member of the Daniel Boone Festival Committee and served as its president in 1993. He faithfully served his country in the Kentucky Army National Guard from 1967 until 1972.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts and uncles, Ruth, Mae, Cora, George, Winston, John L., Ollie and Sol.
Survivors include his cherished daughter, Tonyia Warren of Corbin; a sister, Janet Miracle and husband, Charles; a nephew, Dennis Miracle and wife, Lavonis, all of Barbourville; very special friends, Larry Ramsey and wife, Carol, of Barbourville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
At Tommy’s request, there will be no funeral service. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be held in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, May 5 from 6 until 8 P.M. with cremation to follow.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Dr. Ashutosh Lohe and the staff of DCI, Dr. Gina Bingham, Michelle Collins-Boothe and the entire staff of London Women’s Care.
