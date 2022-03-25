Tommy Wayne Smith, age 50 of Louisville, KY was born in Manchester, KY on February 2, 1972 to the late Otis and Hazel Marcum Smith and departed this life on March 19, 2022 at the University of Louisville Medical Center in Louisville. He was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed listening to music and driving cars.
In addition to his parents: 2 brothers: Otis Smith, Jr. and Ricky Smith; and a sister: Theresa Smith Cottrell preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews: Tuesday Cylest Goins, Joey Smith, Dustin Smith, Jessee Smith, Ricky Joe Smith, and Billy Joe Smith; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Tommy Wayne Smith will be conducted in the Smith Family Cemetery on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Scotty Jewell officiating. Burial will follow. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Family and friends will gather at the Smith Family Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday.
To the loving family of Mr. Tommy Wayne Smith, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourvil
