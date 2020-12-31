As 2020 comes to an end, The Mountain Advocate staff took a look back at the many leading stories throughout the year. Those “top stories” have been compiled in order by month.
January
New Detention Center dedicated
“My husband’s vision was to have this new facility,” said Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons. “Today, this is a historical moment — a moment Larry dreamed of from 2006 to his passing and a vision I dreamed about from 2011 to now.” Construction of the $17 million facility began in September 2017 and was completed on December 27, 2019 with staff taking immediate occupancy.
February
Major flooding strikes area
Spring 2020 saw record rainfall in the area. President Trump would go on to approve federal disaster aid for Knox County due to damage across the area. One Knox County man, 74-year-old Ronnie Bryant, lost his life after getting caught driving into flood waters.
March
Coronavirus pandemic hits U.S.
The novel coronavirus, labeled COVID-19, gripped the globe as millions of people became ill from the highly-contagious disease, and in the United States alone more than 330,000 people have died. Social distancing, wearing masks, virtual learning, working and meeting became a new normal as vaccines were being created to fight the virus. Successful vaccines were developed, and distribution began in December 2020.
Smith and Lewis plead guilty to murders
Sidney Smith plead guilty to the murder of volunteer fireman Michael Sowders nearly two years after his body was found by Bell County Forestry Service inmates.
Meanwhile, Philip Lee Lewis plead guilty to the 2019 murder of Gary Medlin in a robbery gone wrong. Lewis was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
April
Wind storm causes havoc
“It was county-wide; it was overwhelming,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. Winds were clocked at 46 miles per hour at Knox Central High School. The iconic Union College gazebo was destroyed and the roof of local business Lillian June was ripped off. Several downtown building sustained major damage and over 200 trees were reportedly downed across the county.
May
Teen dies in tragic fire
A 16-year-old boy from Corbin was tragically killed when a double wide trailer caught fire off of Industrial Boulevard. The other two occupants of the home managed to escape. It was the first fatal fire for the West Knox Fire Department since 2013.
June
Black Lives Matter march comes to downtown
The peaceful march was held on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. The crowd also took a knee and held a 46 second moment of silence — the amount of time a white police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died because of the incident.
July
Councilman Manis hit with federal drug charges
Calvin Manis, owner of Parkway Pharmacy and a sitting city councilman, was arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration officials in late June after an extensive investigation. He was indicted for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance. He currently awaits trial.
August
Child abusers claim multiple personalities
Dakota Kissinger was arrested after Barbourville ARH staff reported a child had sustained head trauma. Kissinger initially gave the excuse that he has multiple personalities in his head and that the personality “Charger” had committed the act. The ruse was quickly caught and the child’s mother, Rebecca Asher, would later be arrested as well.
September
Horse racing gets back on track
After years of delay, the Corbin horse track project found new life. “This project will strengthen Kentucky’s vital horse industry and positively impact the Commonwealth and the local communities by stimulating significant economic growth, generating hundreds of new jobs and enhancing tourism and hospitality,” said Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason. The license would be officially approved later in the year.
October
City Council approves new drive-in
After a nearly two-year stalemate with the Union College Board of Directors regarding the waterpark, the city opted to move ahead with construction of a new drive-in movie theater. Mayor David Thompson spent months visiting drive-ins across the country in order to gain an understanding of them. The $400,000 project is expected to open next year.
November
Knox election sees one result contested
Although state and national results for Knox County were lopsided, one local race did lead to a recanvass and accusations of election tampering. Incumbent Knox school board member Charles Merida requested the recanvass after a 20-vote loss. During the recanvass, he presented what he saw as issues with the election.
December
“Operation Winter Frost” rounds up drug traffickers
After months of investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department rounded up approximately two dozen people in a major drug trafficking sting. Drugs, guns, vehicles, and thousands of dollars in cash were seized. “Drug trafficking didn’t stop because of Covid so we can’t either,” said Sheriff Mike Smith.
More Big Stories
Panthers capture second straight region title
The Knox Central boys basketball team won back-to-back region titles. Unfortunately, they would not get the chance to play at Rupp due to Covid-19.
Baby Legend comes home after 620-day hospital stay
Legend Denver Asher was born on October 26, 2018 weighing one pound, seven ounces. He was released from the hospital on July 8.
Three escape detention center
Kenny Frye, Tommy Witt, and Cody Abner all managed to escape the custody of the Knox County Detention Center this year. All three would later be recaptured.
Murderer paroled
Maxine Jones, 61, was granted parole 31 years after going to prison with her husband for a gruesome double murder on Kay Jay Mountain.
Former State Rep. recaptures seat
Tom O’Dell Smith won the election for 86th District State Representative, a position he’d held decades earlier. Smith discussed his previous time in office, which lead to a conviction and later having his rights restored by Governor Patton.
Local People, Big Things- Some of our favorite interviews and events
Barbourville grad and UK law student Ben Mills spoke to us about his locally ground coffee business, The Ky Koffee Company.
Zach Earls clothing line, Steelo Brand, has been seen on ESPN and across the country.
The Dirty South Truck Show brought tons of trucks to downtown. The brain child of Travis Smith, the monthly event drew loads of rides of all shapes and sizes.
Local Artist Brandon Folen brings his wild designs to quality apparel at Imagidelic Art.
Former teacher and playwright Cat Rhoden-Goguen penned her first novel, “Love and Jello,” with co-aurthor Matt Rifenburg.
Union College alum Darrius Wells took to the streets with Big Boy Suds, his mobile car wash and detailing business.
Knox County native Brent Mills took time to discuss the effects of the pandemic on the city of Nashville.
The Mountain Advocate's newest columnist, Alanna Campbell gave us the run down on he podcast, I've Been Thinking.
Graduation parades filled the streets as schools found a way to celebrate grads during the pandemic.
Newly weds Austin and Tori Henson talked about how the coronavirus forced them to make changes to their wedding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.