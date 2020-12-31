As 2020 comes to an end, The Mountain Advocate staff took a look back at the many leading stories throughout the year. Those “top stories” have been compiled in order by month. 

January

New Detention Center dedicated

Detention Center Dedication copy.JPG

“My husband’s vision was to have this new facility,” said Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons. “Today, this is a historical moment — a moment Larry dreamed of from 2006 to his passing and a vision I dreamed about from 2011 to now.” Construction of the $17 million facility began in September 2017 and was completed on December 27, 2019 with staff taking immediate occupancy.

February

Major flooding strikes area 

Road flooding

Spring 2020 saw record rainfall in the area. President Trump would go on to approve federal disaster aid for Knox County due to damage across the area. One Knox County man, 74-year-old Ronnie Bryant, lost his life after getting caught driving into flood waters.

March

Coronavirus pandemic hits U.S.

The novel coronavirus, labeled COVID-19, gripped the globe as millions of people became ill from the highly-contagious disease, and in the United States alone more than 330,000 people have died. Social distancing, wearing masks, virtual learning, working and meeting became a new normal as vaccines were being created to fight the virus. Successful vaccines were developed, and distribution began in December 2020.

 Smith and Lewis plead guilty to murders

Sidney Smith copy.jpg

Sidney Smith

Sidney Smith plead guilty to the murder of volunteer fireman Michael Sowders nearly two years after his body was found by Bell County Forestry Service inmates. 

Meanwhile, Philip Lee Lewis plead guilty to the 2019 murder of Gary Medlin in a robbery gone wrong. Lewis was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Philip Lewis copy.jpg

Philip Lee Lewis

April

Wind Storm Damage copy.JPG

Wind storm causes havoc

“It was county-wide; it was overwhelming,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. Winds were clocked at 46 miles per hour at Knox Central High School. The iconic Union College gazebo was destroyed and the roof of local business Lillian June was ripped off. Several downtown building sustained major damage and over 200 trees were reportedly downed across the county. 

May

Teen dies in tragic fire

Fatal House Fire copy.jpg

A 16-year-old boy from Corbin was tragically killed when a double wide trailer caught fire off of Industrial Boulevard. The other two occupants of the home managed to escape. It was the first fatal fire for the West Knox Fire Department since 2013.

June

Black Lives Matter march comes to downtown

The peaceful march was held on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. The crowd also took a knee and held a 46 second moment of silence — the amount of time a white police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died because of the incident.

BLM March copy.JPG

July

Councilman Manis hit with federal drug charges

manis copy.jpg

Calvin Manis

Calvin Manis, owner of Parkway Pharmacy and a sitting city councilman, was arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration officials in late June after an extensive investigation.  He was indicted for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance. He currently awaits trial.

 August

Child abusers claim multiple personalities

Dakota Kissinger.jpg

Dakota Kissinger

Dakota Kissinger was arrested after Barbourville ARH staff reported a child had sustained head trauma. Kissinger initially gave the excuse that he has multiple personalities in his head and that the personality “Charger” had committed the act. The ruse was quickly caught and the child’s mother, Rebecca Asher, would later be arrested as well.

Rebecca Asher.jpg

Rebecca Asher

September

Horse racing gets back on track

Cumberland Run

A project to bring horse racing to Knox County has been in the works since Spring 2015.

After years of delay, the Corbin horse track project found new life. “This project will strengthen Kentucky’s vital horse industry and positively impact the Commonwealth and the local communities by stimulating significant economic growth, generating hundreds of new jobs and enhancing tourism and hospitality,” said Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason. The license would be officially approved later in the year.

October

City Council approves new drive-in

Drive in future site copy.JPG

Future site of the Barbourville drive-in.

After a nearly two-year stalemate with the Union College Board of Directors regarding the waterpark, the city opted to move ahead with construction of a new drive-in movie theater. Mayor David Thompson spent months visiting drive-ins across the country in order to gain an understanding of them. The $400,000 project is expected to open next year.

November

Knox election sees one result contested

recanvas

Although state and national results for Knox County were lopsided, one local race did lead to a recanvass and accusations of election tampering. Incumbent Knox school board member Charles Merida requested the recanvass after a 20-vote loss. During the recanvass, he presented what he saw as issues with the election. 

December

“Operation Winter Frost” rounds up drug traffickers

winter frost header

After months of investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department rounded up approximately two dozen people in a major drug trafficking sting. Drugs, guns, vehicles, and thousands of dollars in cash were seized. “Drug trafficking didn’t stop because of Covid so we can’t either,” said Sheriff Mike Smith.

More Big Stories

Panthers capture second straight region title

kc region title

The Knox Central boys basketball team won back-to-back region titles. Unfortunately, they would not get the chance to play at Rupp due to Covid-19.

Baby Legend comes home after 620-day hospital stay

Legend copy.jpg

Legend Denver Asher was born on October 26, 2018 weighing one pound, seven ounces. He was released from the hospital on July 8.

Three escape detention center

Kenny Frye, Tommy Witt, and Cody Abner all managed to escape the custody of the Knox County Detention Center this year. All three would later be recaptured. 

Murderer paroled

Maxine Jones

Maxine Jones

Maxine Jones, 61, was granted parole 31 years after going to prison with her husband for a gruesome double murder on Kay Jay Mountain. 

Former State Rep. recaptures seat

Tom O'Dell Smith

Tom O’Dell Smith won the election for 86th District State Representative, a position he’d held decades earlier. Smith discussed his previous time in office, which lead to a conviction and later having his rights restored by Governor Patton.

Local People, Big Things- Some of our favorite interviews and events

Kentucky koffee

Ben Mills roasts are sure to give coffee fans a kick.

Barbourville grad and UK law student Ben Mills spoke to us about his locally ground coffee business, The Ky Koffee Company.

steelo brand

Zach Earls clothing line, Steelo Brand, has been seen on ESPN and across the country.

Travis Smith

The Dirty South Truck Show is the brain child of Knox native Travis "Big-T" Smith who organized the event, food, and sponsors. 

The Dirty South Truck Show brought tons of trucks to downtown. The brain child of Travis Smith, the monthly event drew loads of rides of all shapes and sizes.

Imagidelic Art

Brandon Folen's designs are inspired by the psychedelic wave of the 60's.

Local Artist Brandon Folen brings his wild designs to quality apparel at Imagidelic Art.

love and jello

Former teacher and playwright Cat Rhoden-Goguen penned her first novel, “Love and Jello,” with co-aurthor Matt Rifenburg.

Darrius Wells

Darrius Wells made a splash with his mobile unit and top-notch work.

Union College alum Darrius Wells took to the streets with Big Boy Suds, his mobile car wash and detailing business.

brent mills

Knox Native Brent Mills discussed the pandemic's affect on Nashville.

Knox County native Brent Mills took time to discuss the effects of the pandemic on the city of Nashville.

I've been thinking

The Mountain Advocate's newest columnist, Alanna Campbell gave us the run down on he podcast, I've Been Thinking.

Graduation parades filled the streets as schools found a way to celebrate grads during the pandemic.

newly weds

The Hensons

Newly weds Austin and Tori Henson talked about how the coronavirus forced them to make changes to their wedding.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you