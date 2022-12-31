As is tradition, each year the staff of The Mountain Advocate takes a look back at stories over the course of the past year and publishes a “Top Ten” list. The top ten stories have been summarized and listed in order from ten to one:
10. Four arrested for theft on Callebs Creek; two wanted after skipping court
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and were assisted by the Kentucky State Police during the investigation. A business owner met with law enforcement once they arrived and reported that he witnessed people around a bulldozer that belonged to him, per a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The owner also stated that a battery and wiring had been taken off the bulldozer in recent days. The subjects reportedly fled up a hill when the owner arrived.
Through their investigation, deputies found the four suspects and placed them under arrest later that same night. They arrested Freedom Bowling, 23, of Artemus; James Hubbard, 42, of Hinkle; Clyde Lunsford, 29, of Girdler; and William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville. All four were scheduled for arraignment on January 6 with charges of theft, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal trespassing. Shortly after their arrest, Bowling and James Hubbard were released and failed to appear for court the next day, leading to the issuance of a $10,000 bench warrant each for their arrest.
9. Knox Central’s Gavin Chadwell donates 16 to Wigs for Kids
Former Knox Central rising junior Gavin Chadwell is known for many things. He is known for his kindness, sense of humor, and his size. But one distinct characteristic always stuck out, quite literally, about Chadwell – those golden locks.
Chadwell donated 16” of his hair to “Wigs for Kids” in Ohio.
Chadwell transferred to North Laurel High School in Fall 2022.
8. Sheriff rounds up 14 for drug trafficking
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14 individuals for trafficking in controlled substances as a result of undercover drug investigations by the office.
The Sheriff’s Office noted the arrests were part of Sheriff Mike Smith’s continued crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the county. Assisting in the investigation was Operation UNITE.
7. Jury finds Corbin man guilty on two counts of first degree rape
A Knox County jury convicted a Corbin man on two out of three charges of rape.
Payton Garrison, 20, was indicted on three counts of rape in the first degree on May 28, 2021. Garrison was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old that same month and two 13-year-olds in 2019. Garrison plead not-guilty to the charges.
On August 8, a jury found Garrison guilty on two of the three counts. Jurors had the option of convicting Garrison on lesser charges of sexual misconduct but found the evidence compelling enough to convict him on two counts of rape in the first degree. Garrison was found not-guilty on the third count.
Sentencing for Garrison was scheduled for September 23. The jury recommended 10 years for each count, to run concurrently. The penalty for Garrison’s conviction ranged from 10 to 20 years for each count.
6. Alleged graveyard thief behind bars
A Manchester woman was arrested in Knox County after she was caught allegedly stealing items from graves.
Kimberly A. Brown, 49, Manchester, was arrested Wednesday, May 18 by Barbourville Police Detective Adam Townsley after he was flagged down on the roadway near Barbourville City Cemetery.
According to the arrest citation, a witness stated Brown had a broken statue from the witness’s mother’s grave. The citation states police were called to the cemetery earlier in the day for Brown having a buggy full of flowers from graves. At that time, there were unidentified victims. The witness stated that a piece of what was left at a family member’s grave was broken and was in Brown’s possession.
Brown was later indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury.
5. KSP investigates fatal collision in Knox County
On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at approximately 12:51 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on Ky North 11 in Knox County. Tpr. Kelley Farris and Tpr. Sammy Faris responded to the scene. Upon arrival, troopers found one of the drivers deceased. KSP Detectives Andy Soltess and Det. Rodney Sturgill were sent to reconstruct the collision.
Initial investigation indicates a white 1991 Toyota pickup driven by Eddie Vaughn (63) was attempting to pass a white 1996 Jeep Cherokee driven by Frank Doolin (67) of Heidrick on a double yellow line northbound. A 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by Charles Hill was traveling south. Mr. Vaughn side swiped Mr. Hill causing Mr. Hill to lose control, crossing the center line and striking Mr. Doolin in the drivers side door. Mr. Doolin was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Brian Senters. Mr. Vaughn was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center for his injuries. Mr. Hill was transported by private vehicle to the Knox County ARH for his injuries.
At the time alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be any factors into the collision. Investigation into the collision was ongoing.
4. Police-involved shooting at Henson Hollow
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has been requested by Barbourville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 9:00 pm EST on Aug. 1 in Knox County.
At the request of the Barbourville Police Department, KSP detectives along with KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) arrived on the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A female suspect was transported by Knox EMS to Barbourville ARH Hospital in Barbourville where she was pronounced deceased by the Knox County Coroner.
3. Knox Central’s Steve Partin offered by Yale University
Knox Central rising junior football standout Steven Partin was invited to, and attended, football camp at prestigious Yale University in June. Yale isn’t the only Ivy League school that has Partin on their radar either.
Partin’s parents, Steve and Lori, were elated with the attention their son has received from such prestigious universities, crediting his work ethic with the recent uptick in interest from multiple schools.
“We are definitely excited to say the least,” said Steve. “Numerous Ivy League schools have been reaching out to Steven over the last month, but coach Tony Reno was more aggressive in reaching out to him. They had been texting back and forth several weeks, and I feel that is what truly got Steven to New Haven. We flew out Thursday to Boston and made our way to New Haven by train. He reported to camp at 7:30 am on Friday, June 24th.”
“I went up to the camp just to experience what it was like at an Ivy League college without any expectations of receiving an offer,” said Partin. “Instead, I put up my best numbers yet. I knew something was up when they pulled me to the side in the middle of the camp to do more tests on me. I loved working with Coach Sean McGowan, the linebacker’s coach, and head coach Tony Reno. The facilities were amazing. They have a truly wonderful program and atmosphere.”
2. Drug charges net 8+ years for former councilman
A former Barbourville City Councilman and local pharmacist who pled guilty in March 2021 to federal drug charges has finally learned his fate.
Calvin Manis was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison with time served from June 24, 2020 through June 30, 2020 and from March 24, 2021 through October 26, 2022 credited toward his sentence.
The now 74-year-old Manis entered a guilty plea in March following a 16-count indictment from July 2020. He pleaded guilty to count one, stating that between December 2015 and August 2019 he knowingly and intentionally distributed schedule-two controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose.
1. Hwy. 229 traffic lights now active
The new long-awaited traffic lights at the intersection of KY 229 and US25E at Bailey Switch went active in early October.
According to warning signs along the highway on the north and southbound sides, the new traffic lights were set to go active on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.
The need for lights at the intersection has been a hot topic of debate in recent years as both traffic and accidents, including fatalities have increased.
In stories earlier this year and late 2021, The Mountain Advocate dove into the complex situation surrounding the need for lights at the intersection.
