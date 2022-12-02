“Christmas is for Kids,” you’ve no doubt heard people exclaim. Many of today’s children have experienced far more than their share of financial hard times and rough personal experiences. With the recent deceleration of Covid, the aftermath of flooding, and the struggling economy, families need more help than ever this year.
Greg Sims, Toys for Tots Coordinator, states, “We are already over 12,000 kids and counting. This is 2,000 more than last year.” Sims wants the community to know that Toys for Tots need monetary donations, toy donations, and volunteer assistance.
The South Central Kentucky Toys for Tots serves the counties of Whitley, Knox, McCreary, Laurel, Leslie, Clay, and Campbell(Tn). If you are interested in helping this organization, please contact: Greg Sims at 549-4083. You can make a donation or volunteer by visiting their website: southcentral-ky.toysfortots.org. Sims stresses that 100 percent of the donations go directly to the cause.
Toys for Tots take donations year-round. Their primary goal is providing toys for children at Christmas. However, they also help out in times of disaster such as flooding and tornado damage. Currently, the South Central team only has four full-time volunteers, all of which are over the age of 72. They work all through the year. This is why volunteers are so desperately needed.
