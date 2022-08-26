Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews will begin a project to install a new traffic signal with advance warning flashers on US 25E north of Barbourville in Knox County on Monday, Aug. 29. The project area will be at the intersection of US 25E and KY 229 (mile point 14.5).
There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions during construction. Work is expected to be completed by mid-October.
Follow District 11 updates on Twitter and Facebook at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11 or www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11.
KYTC District 11 is responsible for maintaining state highways in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley counties.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
