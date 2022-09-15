On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., Knox County Ky Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones observed a black Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on KY 11 in the Cannon community crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had a driver’s side taillight out. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop.
Upon contact with the driver, 28-year-old Ethan Paul King and passenger 26-year-old Justin Arnell Pullums both of Lexington, Deputy Jones could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Both King and Pullums were asked to exit the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Found by Deputies Jones, Sam Mullins, and Jesse Smith was a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl along with open Bud Light Premium beer bottles.
The men were taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Ethan Paul King and Justin Arnell Pullums were both charged with:
• Trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense – greater than two grams (Methamphetamine),
•Possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), and
• Trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
King was additionally charged with careless driving and improper equipment.
