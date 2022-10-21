TRICKS AND TREATS FOR KCPS STUDENTS ON OCTOBER 25

Save the Children and the Knox County Public Schools are teaming up for an evening of Tricks and Treats for all students.
The event will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 5pm to 7pm, at Central Elementary. (All KCPS students may attend.)
Come dressed in your favorite costume and have fun! We will have candy, books, a storybook walk, and more. There will also be community partners and first responders joining us for the event.
For more information contact Crystal Disney (606)545-3874, Brittany Carnes (606)546-3157 ext. 2434, Susie Prichard (606)627-3769, or Glenna Shupe (606)546-3496 ext. 1150.
