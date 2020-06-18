Trinity Shayanne Askins, 3 months, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at UKMC in Lexington, KY.
Trinity was the infant daughter of Rebecca Inman and Travis Askins.
In addition to her parents, Trinity is survived by three siblings: Malachi, Nacole, and Xavier; maternal grandparents: Jerry Inman and Sandra Branam, and Cindy Dizney; maternal great-grandparents: Linda Inman and the late Edgar Inman; paternal grandparents, Judy and Steven Baily; and paternal great-grandparents, Charles and Floretta Canada.
Funeral service for Trinity will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Inman Cemetery.
