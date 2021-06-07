Online retailer Troll and Toad (www.trollandtoad.com) recently gave Lebanon, Va. eight-year-old Bryson Kliemann a big surprise after learning he was forced to sell his treasured collection of Pokéman cards in order to save his pet puppy “Bruce.”
Bryson Kliemann’s efforts to save “Bruce” went viral in May after photographs of him with a roadside sign advertising his cards for sale were shared all over social media, and were the subject of news coverage in his hometown. “Bruce” had been diagnosed with Parvo - a virus deadly to young dogs. Treatment for the puppy was $700, a bill the family could not easily afford.
Bryson, an avid player and collector of the popular Pokémon trading card game, was able to raise the funds and save “Bruce” - paying for the costly treatment his family could not easily afford.
“When I heard the story about Bryson and his puppy, I knew right away Troll and Toad needed to do something to help out,” said Troll and Toad President Shawn Gambel. The company sent Bryson $420 worth of Pokémon cards and boxes to help him restart his collection.
Troll and Toad is one of the world’s largest online marketplaces for collectible card games and trading card games. It also carries a massive inventory of role playing games, board games, miniatures games, game accessories and jigsaw puzzles.
“Bryson’s selfless decision to sell his Pokémon collection in order to save his loyal companion is the kind of thing we need more of in this world,” Gambel said. “I hope our gift to him helps him restart his collection and brings him years of gaming enjoyment.”
