On November 2, 2020 at approximately 10:30 am Knox County Deputy Sam
Mullins received a 911 call of a female being held against her will at
Walmart in Barbourville.
After contacting the female inside Walmart, she stated that her boyfriend, Jeffery McVey, had assaulted her and held her against her will with a rifle. The victim had a small baby and told McVey she needed to go to Walmart to get diapers and wipes. When she got inside, she called Knox 911.
Deputy Mullins located McVey and the baby inside a vehicle in the parking
lot.
Jeffery L McVey age 34 of Trosper, KY was arrested and charged with
Unlawful Imprisonment-2 nd Degree and Assault-4 th Degree.
Jeffery McVey was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
