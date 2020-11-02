Jeffrey McVey

On November 2, 2020 at approximately 10:30 am Knox County Deputy Sam

Mullins received a 911 call of a female being held against her will at

Walmart in Barbourville.

After contacting the female inside Walmart, she stated that her boyfriend, Jeffery McVey, had assaulted her and held her against her will with a rifle. The victim had a small baby and told McVey she needed to go to Walmart to get diapers and wipes. When she got inside, she called Knox 911.

Deputy Mullins located McVey and the baby inside a vehicle in the parking

lot.

Jeffery L McVey age 34 of Trosper, KY was arrested and charged with

Unlawful Imprisonment-2 nd Degree and Assault-4 th Degree.

Jeffery McVey was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you