Mr. Troy Dean Rice age 61 of Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, November 29, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Henry Clyde Rice and Helen Jean (Partin) Rice born to them on August 28, 1960 in Knox County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, digging for roots and watching sports.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clyde Rice and Helen Jean Rice, three brothers, Albert Kenneth Rice, Ronnie Rice and Henry Cyde Rice, II.
Survivors include his brothers, Jimmy Ray Rice and wife Betty Sue of Alabama, Johnny Rice, Boyd Stephen Rice and Gary Wayne Rice and wife Charlene all of Rockholds, four sisters, Carolyn Laing, Katy Myers and Mary Garland and husband Daniel all of Rockholds and Judy Gibson and husband Paul of Richmond and his caregiver, Carol Michelle Myers of Rockholds. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A visitation will be held on December 3, 2021 from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators in his honor.
To the Rice family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
