Troy Dewayne Owens, age 76 of Barbourville was born in Knox County, KY on May 24, 1944 to the late John W. and Mahalia Merida Owens and departed this life on July 13, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed playing Poker, fishing, telling stories, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, his wife: Leda Owens; a son: Dewayne Owens; 3 brothers: Johnny Owens, Curt Owens, and Drew Owens; a sister: Bobbie Horsley; and a special friend: Zebedee Jackson preceded him in death.
Troy is survived by his loving children: Rhonda Miller and husband Ronnie of Heidrick, and Allen Owens and Clayton Owens both of Barbourville; 2 brothers: Dale Owens of Barbourville, and David Owens and wife Jeannie of Sadieville; 3 sisters: Berniece Smith and husband Willard of Poplar Creek, Dianne Gray of Stinking Creek, and Sherry Mapes and husband Rondell Hicks of Barbourville; 4 grandchildren: Alicia Hinkle and husband Jimmy, Cody Miller and wife Bethany, Dalton Owens, and Kailey Owens; 4 great grandchildren: Owen Hinkle, Jack Hinkle, McKenna Miller, and Maci Raelynn Miller; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Troy Owens will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Justin Morris and Rev. Kennon Roark officiating. Burial will follow in the Owens Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
