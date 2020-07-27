Mr. Troy “Hoss” Abner age 82 of Artemus, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 in the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was the widower of Phyllis Abner and the son of James Abner and Grace (Bruner) Abner born to them on March 16, 1938 in Knox County. In his younger years, he worked in the coal mines and enjoyed going to the lake and fishing. In 1983, he opened Abner’s garage on old highway 25E and repaired cars for over thirty years. Later after retiring, he enjoyed watching westerns on TV, traveling around and sight-seeing to see how much things had changed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, his parents, James and Grace, five brothers, Mitchell, Clarence, Robert, James, Jr. and Claude “Bo” Abner and one sister, Ruby Abner.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his beloved son, Troy Allen Abner of Artemus, two sisters, Amanda Miller and Sinda Shelton both of Artemus, sisters-in-law, Priscilla Abner of Barbourville and Carolyn Abner of Artemus. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A memorial service for Mr. Abner will be held Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at the Abner-Stewart Cemetery at Artemus.
To the family of Mr. Troy Abner, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
