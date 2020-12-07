Mr. Troy Lee Girdner, 68, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 1, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Rev. Roy and Linda Mae Lee Girdner born on January 24, 1952 in Knox County.
Troy was the former owner and operator of Girdner Mining Company and at the time of his death, he was an employee of Mountain Ridge LLC and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed dancing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Troy operated heavy equipment and would say he was an artist with an excavator.
He united in marriage with Rhonda Duerr, who preceded him in death earlier this year.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Philip Girdner.
Survivors include four children, Christopher Girdner of Jefferson, WI, Carley Duerr of Barbourville, Lindsey Mills and husband, Nathan, of London and Catelen Duerr of Barbourville; a sister, Linda Davies and husband, Samuel, of Barbourville; a brother, Ike Girdner and wife, Wilma, of Ohio; four beloved grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
