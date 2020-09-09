Troy Stephen Hoskins, age 79, husband of Faye (Jones) Hoskins of Barbourville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was the father of Debbie Teague and husband Mark of Barbourville, Kentucky, Pamela Hoskins and Mark Warren both of London, Kentucky; the brother of Sam Hoskins and Mittie Jones both of Barbourville, Kentucky, Roy Hoskins of Dryden, Virginia, Gentry Hoskins, Myrtle Dawson, and Martha Davis all of Erlanger, Kentucky. He was also blessed with four grandsons, Justin Teague, Dylan King, Joshua Hoskins, and Jaxon Warren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry King; by his parents, Charles and Julia (Bruner) Hoskins; and by his siblings, Jimmy Hoskins, Arvil Hoskins, Bill Hoskins, and Charles Hoskins, Jr. Funeral services for Troy Stephen Hoskins will be conducted Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lonnie Collett and Randy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Hoskins Family Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky. The family of Troy Stephen Hoskins will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be: Mark Teague, Mark Warren, Gene King, Justin Teague, Josh Hoskins, Bobby Stines and Carl Jones. Honorary Pallbearer will be: Dylan King.

