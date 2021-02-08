Mrs. Troy Wilson age 86 departed this life on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at home in Hinkle, Kentucky. She was born April 7,1934 in Knox County to Florence and Chester Bargo. She was a long-time member of Dripping Springs Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, loved to garden, plant flowers and loved her family.
On September 26, 1959 she was united in marriage to Ray Wilson and to this union three children were born.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Wilson, one infant daughter, one grandson Kevin Trosper, one great granddaughter, Khloe Broughton, her parents, Florence and Chester Bargo, three sisters, Elsie Hubbard, Cordie Hubbard and Lillie Bargo and one brother James Bargo.
Survivors include one son Bill Wilson and wife Audrey known to Troy as Minnie Pearl, two daughters, Eva Hinkle and husband Danny, Linda Cox and husband Jeff all of Hinkle, Kentucky, eight grandchildren, Kristie Broughton, Amanda Wilson, Misty Wilson, Brittany Daniels, Daniel Hinkle, Steven Hinkle, Jonathan Hinkle and Makenzie Hinkle, ten great grandchildren, Jade Collins, Whitney Trosper, Bentley Broughton, Hadley Broughton, Makayla Wilson, Madison Wilson, D.J. Hinkle, Dillon Hinkle, Callie Hinkle, Brayden Hinkle, baby Hinkle and baby Daniels on the way. Soon to be a great great-grandmother to great granddaughter Jade and Tyler’s baby Collins, six sisters, Axie Bargo, Eva Grubb, Eller Smith, all of Hinkle, Kentucky, Doris Williams of Corbin, Thelma Mills of Woodbine and Marlene Price of Michigan.
Funeral services for Mrs. Troy Wilson will be conducted on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Ron Shelton officiating. Pallbearers will be Daniel Hinkle, Steven Hinkle, Jonathon Hinkle, Donald Hubbard, James Ray Hubbard and Nathan Daniels. Honorary pallbearers will be Rex Broughton, James Fuston, Rodney Elliott, Heather Jordan and staff at Newborn and Kids, Dr. Lohe and staff and staff of the Bluegrass Care Navigators. She will be laid to rest in the Cox Cemetery at Hinkle. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
Face coverings will be required as well as social distancing guidelines of six feet apart will need to be followed during all our services. This is for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the family of Mrs. Wilson, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
