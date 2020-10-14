The Dirty South Truck Show will be holding its last event of 2020 this Saturday, October 17. As with recent shows, cars and classic rides are also welcome following the cancellation of Knox Street Thunder.
Candy will be handed out at this month’s show at the tee shirt table and kids and adults alike are encouraged to dress up. All kids will be given a raffle ticket for the chance to win one of three spooky buckets filled with candy. Participants are also welcomed to deck out their trucks or cars for Halloween and bring candy themselves. CDC guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe evening for all. Browns Branch Church will also be selling concessions to raise money for the church.
The show’s cornhole tournament will return this month as well. Teams are charged a $10 entry fee with the winners taking home all the money and a trophy. There is a $5 entry fee for vehicles wishing to participate and admittance is free for spectators with music and door prizes.
The show runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. this Saturday on the court square in Barbourville.
