President Donald Trump signed a federal disaster declaration on April 23 that covers the severe flooding in Kentucky from February 3 to February 29, 2020.
The declaration allows FEMA to provide relief funding to the affected areas. Both individuals and local government are eligible for relief funds.
“This Declaration will help Knox County in the recovery effort to overcome damages that occurred in the February flooding event that left widespread damage to roadways,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “We had requested this assistance back in February of this year. I had surveyed the damage during a fly over of Knox County with Governor Beshear during that time.”
Governor Andy Beshear stated “We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year.”
The declaration does not cover damages caused by more recent wind storms that caused devastation across the county and downtown Barbourville. It is possible a further declaration could be made for those damages but no determination has been made at this time.
Further assistance related to the floods is also available through grants from Kentucky Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Residents of Kentucky may be eligible for up to $1,000, applications are available online at https://kyrealtors.com/consumers/flood-relief. The application deadline for these grants is Friday, May 1.
Information on applying for FEMA assistance is available by calling 1-800-621-3362 and online at www.fema.gov and www.disasterassistance.gov.
“I want to thank congressman Hal Rogers, Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Governor Beshear for working to make this funding possible,” said Mitchell. “This will definitely help make the recovery effort better going forward.”
