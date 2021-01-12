WALESKA, Ga. – Markelle Turner continues to be a scoring machine as he poured in 30 points on Saturday to help Union College men's basketball defeat host Reinhardt University (Ga.) 86-71 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC).
With the win, Union improves to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in league play, while Reinhardt falls to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the AAC.
MARKELLE TURNING IN BIG NUMBERS
Turner continues to pile on the points with his second 30-plus point performance of the season. He hit 8-of-16 from the floor, went 5-for-10 from 3-point range, and hit nine of his 10 free-throw attempts in netting a game-high 30 points. This marks the seventh game in a row this season Turner has scored 20 or more points in a game, making it the longest such streak since Turrell Morris accomplished the feat in eight consecutive games during the 2010-11 campaign.
In addition to his point production, Turner also led the team in rebounds and assists. He hauled in a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double as a Bulldog. Turner also dished out four assists.
LEADING FROM WIRE-TO-WIRE
The Bulldogs led from the opening team, and the Eagles were never able to even tie the score up. Union opened the game with a 16-6 advantage, but Reinhardt rallied to cut the deficit to 23-19 with 10:43 remaining in the half. The Bulldogs regrouped and used a 9-0 run to open up a 44-28 lead with 1:57 left and took a 47-34 lead into the break.
In the second half, Union opened up a comfortable 61-42 lead by the 13:20 mark. The Eagles fought back to make it a seven-point game with 1:52 to go; however, the Bulldogs finished the game strong to lock up the 86-71 victory.
BULLDOG NOTES
Union was solid from the field, hitting 49.2 percent on 30-of-61 shooting. Reinhardt, meanwhile, connecting on 19-of-53 shots (35.8 percent).
Kelvin Jackson continued his hot streak, sinking 25 points for his fourth straight game with 20 or more points.
Blake Ervin also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
The Bulldogs commanded the boards, outrebounding the Eagles 43-32.
Reinhardt scored nearly 40 percent of its points from the foul line as it went 28-of-42 (66.7 percent).
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union continues on the road Tuesday as it visits Bluefield College (Va.) for another AAC battle. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
