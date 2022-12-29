On December 23, 2022, the weather was frigid for sure! However, that didn’t stop Santa from visiting The Shop on Old 25. He came with several elf helpers. Some elves found the perfect gift for all the boys and girls. Other elves handed out Christmas cookies and treat bags. There were unlimited smiles, hugs, and excitement to melt all thoughts of the wintry weather outside.
Owners Nathan and Gayle Ledington want to challenge other business owners in the area to participate in this annual event. Nathan exclaimed, “It could be like Halloween, except better! Children could go around town and gather several gifts.” He continued, “There is no feeling like it - watching a child’s face light up.”
The Shop received donations from customers, business partners, and then filled in the gap themselves. Nathan is certain that everyone’s Christmas Spirit would be enlarged if other businesses in Barbourville followed suit. As you may have guessed, it’s his favorite part of the business. Nathan and Gayle love giving back to their community and the relationships they make in doing so.
