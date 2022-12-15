On December 18th, people across the country will celebrate the twins they love! Whether they are identical or fraternal, twins are commonly known to share an unusual bond that begins in the womb.
One thing that most twins, especially identical, generally struggle with is to create their own identity. It seems that those around them want to maintain a cute little bundle. Therefore, as you celebrate with twins this year, you may want to help them feel uniquely special by highlighting their positive differences.
Be careful, twins can be sneaky! As it turns out, many of them enjoy pretending to be the other in order to play a trick on their friends!
Tara Gray Thacker is all too familiar with many of the advantages and disadvantages that come with fraternal and identical twins. She has both in her family! Tara has a twin brother named Tyler. She explains, “The best part about being a twin is that you never have to face new things alone, such as a new school. But, the worst part is that you have to share everything…even birthdays!”
Tara’s aunt, her mom’s sister, also gave birth to a set of fraternal twin sons named Timothy and Travis Cain. She said that these twin siblings have an amazing bond where they seem to be able to sense when something is wrong with the other. Tara added that she and her brother sense these feelings also, but to a lesser degree.
Twin Timothy and his wife Bekah Cain have identical twin daughters, Croley and Campbell. Bekah agrees with Tara that her girls have a built-in best friend. However, no one feels like they can take one sister out for a fun day without taking the other. They see them as one unit.
No set of identical twins are totally identical in personalities, interests, or abilities. They may start out similar, but as each sibling grows, they develop according to their own tastes and how they view themselves in the world.
Reiterating, as you celebrate National Twins Day, be sure your twin friends know how they individually make your world a better place!
