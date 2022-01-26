Released last year, “Twilight in Hazard: an Appalachian Reckoning” gives an outsider’s view of the area, but also that of someone deeply embedded in the region.
Journalist Alan Maimon, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist who spent five years as the Courier-Journal’s Eastern Kentucky reporter in the early 2000s, is the author of “Twilight in Hazard”. Before beginning his stint in Hazard, Maimon spent time in Germany at the New York Times’ Berlin Bureau; he would later leave for Las Vegas after the Courier-Journal closed its Hazard bureau. His wife is a native of Harlan and attended Union College. Maimon took time to speak with The Mountain Advocate for this review.
The book tackles a few major themes: coal, opioids, the economy, politics, and the decline of local newspapers among them. While some may compare the book to “Hillbilly Elegy,” the memoir turned film by J.D. Vance, “Twilight in Hazard” comes at the region with a level of empathy and understanding found lacking in “Elegy.” The book focuses on a few specific events across the region, including Corbin and Clay County. Maimon didn’t seek to generalize all Eastern Kentuckians however. “Challenges facing Harlan are not necessarily the same facing Barbourville,” he stated.
Subtitled “An Appalachian Reckoning,” “Twilight in Hazard” will push the buttons of many that call the region home. Maimon doesn’t pull is punches on sensitive issues that have affected everyone that calls Eastern Kentucky home. He hits at the reasons behind the grip that big coal and Trumpism have on the area from a place of understanding, not simply as someone on the outside looking in. He manages to strike a tone of optimism for the region while noting the failures of the wars on poverty and drugs.
At one point near the book’s end, Maimon talks about the word reckoning and how we need to realize that simply talking about things isn’t enough. He expanded on this by saying we “use that word to skirt the real issues instead of having the discussion we need to.”
In the book, Maimon mentions some old and upcoming efforts at economic development in the area, such as Bell County’s forth coming Boone’s Ridge nature tourism venture and call centers that have come and gone throughout the region. He makes note of an issue The Mountain Advocate has reported on lately, stating “there is one economic resource Eastern Kentucky simply does not have enough of: people sticking around to build their jobs and careers.” He compares plans for the region to the successes enjoyed by Damascus and Abingdon, Va., and the efforts it took to get there. Maimon also speaks to areas of progress in Eastern Kentucky, such as Perry County.
When asked to expand on his ideas for economic development, Maimon stated that the region needs “a jig-saw puzzle” of industries, an important step to preventing another crash last seen with the fall of coal. In the book, he compares Boone’s Ridge to swinging for the fences with two strikes. “Wouldn’t it be better to swing for the fence after some singles?” he asked.
Maimon touched on other areas in the interview, both expanding on the book and commenting on more recent events. Former President Donald Trump is a frequent fixture of the book, along with other politicians. Maimon stated on the region’s support for Trump, “Eastern Kentucky voters are expressing heartfelt sentiments.” He added that Trump “didn’t emerge in a vacuum” and to “not be fooled by voter registration numbers.” Indeed Maimon does a fine job in the book of explaining the region’s political history and its relationship with coal and big pharma.
Maimon’s book is one everyone from Eastern Kentucky and Appalachia should pick up. While many Knox Countians will disagree with some, or several, of Maimon’s points, they will agree with others, some that I suspect will surprise them. This is a book with some hard truths, but truths nonetheless.
In speaking with Alan Maimon, he comes across as a sincere observer, as should be expected from a journalist of his regard. It’s clear his criticisms in the book come from a place of hope rather than contempt. This is book isn’t meant to set up a senate campaign, nor is it meant to kick a downed horse. It’s meant to lift up a region often ignored. “We have to combat the notion that people and places are irredeemable, by telling their stories,” Maimon writes.
Maimon notes that he was told to “do us right” by Hazard Mayor Bill Gorman when he started at the Courier-Journal. He writes that he came to understand that phrase to mean “do right by us because we have been wronged too may times before.” In “Twilight in Hazard,” Maimon does right by the region he called home for five years and remains tied to today.
Publisher’s Note: Maimon’s wife, Angela, worked for The Mountain Advocate in the mid-2000s as a reporter and columnist while a student at Union College. This story is presented complimentary for the week of the January 27 issue.
