Two amendments to the Kentucky Constitution are on the ballot this year. One is Marsy’s Law, which passed with 63% of the vote in 2018 but was ruled invalid by the Kentucky Supreme Court because the full text of the amendment was not on the ballot.
Amendment One, the Marsy’s law Crime Victims Rights Amendment, is back on the ballot this year with the full text now appearing. The law would provide specific constitutional rights to crime victims. Versions of the law have been passed in fourteen states, although Kentucky’s original passage and Montana’s passage were both overturned.
Marsy’s law would add a new section to the state constitution. It is supported by the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association and the Kentucky State Police Professional Association and opposed by the ACLU of Kentucky and the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense lawyers. Proponents of the measure argue the law is necessary to provide victims the same rights as the accused and have pointed out the bill’s bipartisan support. Opponents say Kentucky law already provides many of the protections under Marsy’s Law and that that it could make it more difficult for prosecutors to get to the truth.
Amendment Two, the Terms of Judicial Offices Amendment, would alter the term limits and requirements for judicial positions. The amendment would increase the term of commonwealth attorneys from six to eight years starting in 2030 and district judges from four to eight years starting in 2022. Licensing requirements for district judges would also increase from two to eight years effective 2022.
