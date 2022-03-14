On March 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am Knox County Deputy Scotty Wilson was patrolling on KY 11 in Cannon when he got behind a vehicle traveling southbound.
The vehicle a 2008 red Pontiac G6 began to increase its speed. The vehicle quickly turned onto KY 2418 (Blue Gable Straight) and increased its speed even more. Deputy Wilson continued to follow the vehicle as it turned left on US-25E, right on Manchester Street and then right on California Hollow Road.
When Deputy Wilson activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle slowed down nearly stopping and then accelerated to a higher rate of speed. Deputy Wilson followed the vehicle at a safe distance through California Hollow, Bailey Hollow and then on Arkle Hollow Road to KY 233 in Gray. The vehicle turned left onto KY 233 and traveled approximately one and one half miles before wrecking.
The driver and a female passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods. The female came back out of the woods and surrendered to Deputy Wilson. A loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle. The driver, Brian D Mills age 32 Gray, KY, was located hiding in the woods a short distance from the wrecked vehicle. A struggle ensued when Deputy Wilson attempted to arrest Brian Mills.
Brian Mills was eventually arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police-1 st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon, Assault-2 nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Failure to/or Improper Signal and No Registration Plates.
The female passenger, Cecily Asario age 21 of Gray, KY was also arrested on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Assault-4 th Degree.
Brian Mills and Chelsey Skinner were transported the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin by Knox EMS for treatment of minor injuries received in the wreck. They were later released and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
