On October 4, 2021 at approximately 12:30 pm Knox County Deputies received a complaint of a small child running around unattended and naked outside an apartment on Dogwood Village Lane in Flat Lick.
When the deputies arrived they could not locate the child, but could hear a small child crying inside an apartment. The deputies made many attempts to get someone to answer the door. When they announced their intentions to forcibly enter the apartment, the occupants opened the door.
When the deputies entered the apartment, the located a small child two (2) years of age and a small infant along with two adults. The deputies noticed rotting food and feces matted to the carpet throughout the apartment as well as trash, rotting food and unwashed dishes. Child Protective Services personnel also responded to the location and took possession of the children, who were later released to a family member.
Deputy Steve Owens arrested Burchell Rice age 30 of Flat Lick, KY and Kendra Fredrick age 22 of Flat Lick, KY charging each of them with two (2) counts of Criminal Abuse-3 rd Degree. Burchell Rice and Kendra Fredrick were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
