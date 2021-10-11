On October 10, 2021 at approximately 10:05 pm Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones received a complaint of a six (6) year old child being treated for injuries at the Barbourville ARH.
After arriving at the ARH and conducting an investigation, Deputy Jones learned that the child had been beaten by the mother, Casey Davis and her boyfriend Marshall Carroll.
Child Protective Services was notified and responded to the ARH. Casey Marie Davis age 24 of Artemus, KY was located and arrested at her residence on Coal Port Road. Marshall Lee Carroll age 34 of Artemus, KY was arrested after he was located hiding under the floor of the residence on Coal Port Road.
They were both charged with Criminal Abuse-1 st Degree- Child 12 or Under and Endangering Welfare of a Minor. Marshall Carroll was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Criminal Trespass-3 rd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges. Casey Davis and Marshall Carroll were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KSP Troopers Kyle Trosper and Chad Wagner assisted in the arrests.
