From Knox County Sheriffs Office:
Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested two Knox County men in response to current investigations involving sexual offenses with children.
June 10, 2021 Broughton responded to a complaint of an adult male soliciting sexual intercourse with a female family member under the age of 16.
Based on his investigation he discovered there were several incidents involving two separate men and a juvenile family member under the age of 16.
Today, June 16 Deputy Broughton arrested 44 year old James F. Mills of Heidrick, KY and 34 year old Matthew Davis of Barbourville, KY.
Both men were lodged in the Knox County Jail.
Further charges are possible.
Arrested:
James F. Mills, 44, Heidrick, KY
Matthew Davis, 34, Barbourville, KY
Charges:
Mills-Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication/Computer System to Procure Sexual Performance of a Minor
Davis- Incest
Rape 2nd Degree
Rape 3rd Degree
Sodomy 2nd Degree
Sodomy 3rd Degree
Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree
Unlawful Transaction With a Minor 1st Degree
Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication/Computer System to Procure Sexual Performance of a Minor
Deputies:
Deputy Elijah Broughton (Investigating Officer)
Barbourville PD, Laurel Sheriff Department and Knox DCBS assisted in the case.
