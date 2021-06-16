1210394C-8B2F-4849-9667-E3FF3AB7D936.png

From Knox County Sheriffs Office:

Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton arrested two Knox County men in response to current investigations involving sexual offenses with children.  

June 10, 2021 Broughton responded to a complaint of an adult male soliciting sexual intercourse with a female family member under the age of 16.

Based on his investigation he discovered there were several incidents involving two separate men and a juvenile family member under the age of 16. 

Today, June 16 Deputy Broughton arrested 44 year old James F. Mills of Heidrick, KY and 34 year old Matthew Davis of Barbourville, KY.

Both men were lodged in the Knox County Jail.

Further charges are possible. 

Arrested:

James F. Mills, 44, Heidrick, KY

Matthew Davis, 34, Barbourville, KY

Charges:

Mills-Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication/Computer System to Procure Sexual Performance of a Minor

Davis- Incest

Rape 2nd Degree

Rape 3rd Degree

Sodomy 2nd Degree

Sodomy 3rd Degree

Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree

Unlawful Transaction With a Minor 1st Degree

Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication/Computer System to Procure Sexual Performance of a Minor 

Deputies:

Deputy Elijah Broughton (Investigating Officer)

Barbourville PD, Laurel Sheriff Department and Knox DCBS assisted in the case.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you