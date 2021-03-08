On March 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith was contacted by a school official of an attempted burglary at the Central Christian Academy in Gray. Deputies Scotty Wilson and Jesse Smith were notified and responded to the academy.
While conducting an investigation, the deputies learned that the school official had noticed a suspicious vehicle parked next to a dumpster and that an outer window had been removed from the building. While still at the location, the deputies observed a vehicle stop across the road that matched the description of the vehicle parked by the dumpster.
After conducting a traffic stop and questioning the two occupants, Cody W Hutton age 30 of Gray, KY was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary-3 rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger, Kateln Storms age 22 of Gray, KY was also arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary-3 rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Cody Hutton and Kateln Storms were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
