On November 6, 2021 Knox County Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson traveled to a residence on KY 229 to execute a search warrant.
As the deputies approached the residence, a male jumped out of a window and fled on foot. The deputies gave chase and eventually apprehended the male hiding in the woods.
The search warrant was the result of Deputy Smith’s investigation into a burglary of a residence on Bertha Hollow Road in Gray that occurred on October 22, 2021.
During the search of the residence, several items taken from the burglary were recovered. The deputies also located a large amount of suspected marijuana
Allen Smith age 45 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Burglary-1 st Degree, Criminal Mischeif-1 st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police-2 nd Degree and Trafficking in Marijuana-over 5 pounds.
Robin Smith age 41 of Barbourville, KY was also arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Trafficking in Marijuana-over 5 pounds.
Allen and Robin Smith were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The burglary investigation is continuing by Deputy Smith.
