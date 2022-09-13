On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith arrested two individuals in connection with attempted murder.
Deputy Smith states in criminal complaints that at 1:43 am on Sunday, September 11th, 26-year-old William Hubbard of Barbourville assisted by 44-year-old Alice Honeycutt of Flat Lick, blocked a male victim in his vehicle on KY 223. The victim was then struck in the head multiple times with brass knuckles and a knife was brandished as the victim was told he was going to be killed.
Both Hubbard and Honeycutt were arrested on Monday, September 12th charged with:
Assault – 1st degree,
Unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree,
Attempted murder – 1st degree,
Cultivating Marijuana (5 plants or more) – 1st offense,
and Prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense.
They are both being held on $100,000 cash bonds in the Knox County Detention Center.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
