Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies responded to a residence on Mary Payne Lane in Boone Height early this afternoon in an effort to arrest Tyler Bright who was being sought on a Controlled Substance Trafficking indictment warrant.

Sheriff Smith and deputies arrived at the location to find the residence occupied by only a female, Kibra Bright.

Tyler was found a short time later attempting to hide in a structure located on the property.

The search for Bright, and a subsequent search with a Laurel County K9 produced a large amount of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of over $14,000 as well as a large amount of cash.

Both Tyler and Kibra Bright were arrested at the location and lodged in the Knox County Jail.

Arrested:

Tyler L. Bright, 25, Barbourville, KY

Kibra Bright, 25, Barbourville, KY

Charges:

T. Bright and K. Bright:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine 2+grams

T. Bright Indictment Warrant-Traff. Cont. Substance, Conspiracy to Traff. Cont. Substance, Persistent Felony Offender 2nd

Deputies:

Sheriff Mike Smith

Sargent Carl Frith

Deputy Sam Mullins (Arresting Officer)

Deputy Mike Broughton

Deputy Pat Clouse

Deputy C. Bolton

Deputy Steve Owens

