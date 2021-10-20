Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies responded to a residence on Mary Payne Lane in Boone Height early this afternoon in an effort to arrest Tyler Bright who was being sought on a Controlled Substance Trafficking indictment warrant.
Sheriff Smith and deputies arrived at the location to find the residence occupied by only a female, Kibra Bright.
Tyler was found a short time later attempting to hide in a structure located on the property.
The search for Bright, and a subsequent search with a Laurel County K9 produced a large amount of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of over $14,000 as well as a large amount of cash.
Both Tyler and Kibra Bright were arrested at the location and lodged in the Knox County Jail.
Arrested:
Tyler L. Bright, 25, Barbourville, KY
Kibra Bright, 25, Barbourville, KY
Charges:
T. Bright and K. Bright:
Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine 2+grams
T. Bright Indictment Warrant-Traff. Cont. Substance, Conspiracy to Traff. Cont. Substance, Persistent Felony Offender 2nd
Deputies:
Sheriff Mike Smith
Sargent Carl Frith
Deputy Sam Mullins (Arresting Officer)
Deputy Mike Broughton
Deputy Pat Clouse
Deputy C. Bolton
Deputy Steve Owens
