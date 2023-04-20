he Ladycat’s of Lynn Camp secured their second All ‘A’ Classic championship in a row for the 13th region after defeating Pineville over the weekend with a final score of 11-8.
It was a back an forth affair that saw the Ladycats come out with a strong start building a 5-1 lead after three innings.
However, the Lady Mountain Lions made a strong comback in the fourth inning to take the lead at 6-5 just to see Lynn Camp make another comeback of their own in the bottom of the same inning finishing the fourth with an 8-6 lead. From that point the Ladycats would never relinquish the lead again.
Although Pineville would find a way tie in the sixth, Lynn Camp would pull away in the end and finish as champions in back to back years.
Cambree Prewitt led the way for Lynn Camp going 3-4 at the plate with 4 RBI’s. Also going 3-4 was Aliison Messer who had 2 RBI’s while scoring 2 runs and Julie Moore how also scored 2 runs.
HaylieGray hit 2 triples with 3 RBI’s and scored twice as well.
