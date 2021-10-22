Two men have been indicted for the July murder of 36 year old Matthew Welsh of London. A previously unidentified third suspect was indicted for complicity to commit murder.
Charles McVey, 38, and Joseph Masters, 34, were indicted for murder by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday. McVey was arrested shortly after the incident by Corbin Police. Masters was arrested in Tennessee after being booked into a LaFollette hospital; he was transferred to Knox County on August 3.
A previously unidentified third suspect, 35 year old James E. Young of Corbin, was indicted for complicity to commit murder. All three were also indicted for first degree burglary and four counts of kidnapping.
McVey and Masters remain held on $500,000 bonds. A warrant for the arrest of Young was also issued with a $500,000 bond as well.
Masters reportedly had been at the residence where the incident occurred before leaving and returning with McVey and Young. They then gathered the four occupants of the home and taped one’s hands together while holding the others at gun and knife point. Witnesses state that Welsh attempted to take the knife from Masters leading to an altercation. A warrant states “the altercation ended with Masters, McVey and the unknown male stabbing the victim several times…” The three then fled the scene in a silver van.
