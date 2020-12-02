Two Barbourville residents have been indicted in a case from August involving injuries to a one-year-old child.
Dakota Kissinger, 19, and Rebecca Asher, 18, were indicted on November 25 on counts of first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree assault.
Kissinger was arrested on August 15 after Deputy Bobby Jones received word from emergency room staff that a one-year-old child had suffered severe head trauma and a fractured skull. Kissinger allegedly shook the baby and its bed, causing it to fall and strike his knee. Kissinger attempted to blame the incident on a personality in his head named “Charger” who had become angry at the child.
During his initial investigation, Jones noticed Kissinger texting and with his permission searched the phone. A text was found regarding the child and the fabrication of the “Charger” story. Rebecca Asher, the child’s mother, would be arrested on September 9 following further investigation by Jones.
Kissinger was re-arrested on Monday after being released on November 10 due to reaching the sixty-day limit on holding someone without an indictment. Asher was released on November 24. They are set to appear in court on January 22.
