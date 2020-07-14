Release from Kentucky State Police: On July 14, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a two vehicle collision on Ky 3439 in the Barbourville community of Knox County. Tpr. Jay Sowders responded and began an investigation.
Preliminary investigation indicates Scott Smith, 53 years old of Barbourville was operating a 2000 Nissan Maxima when he made a left turn from Patterson Lane onto Ky 3439. Mr. Smith pulled into the path of a Ford 250 operated by Dennis Chesnut, 74 years old of Bimble. Mr. Chesnut was traveling south on Ky 3439 when he struck the Maxima in the driver’s side door. Mr. Smith was transported from the scene to Knox County ARH Hospital and then flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for his injuries. He is listed in critical condition at this time. Mr. Chesnut suffered minor injuries from the collision.
Collision is under investigation by Tpr. Jay Sowders.
