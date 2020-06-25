MANCHESTER, Ky. (June 25, 2020) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerts motorists to look for newly installed honorary roadside signs recognizing community accomplishments and individuals who have improved the lives of fellow Kentuckians. The Department of Highways District 11 office installed signs in Knox County displaying honorary names on U.S. 25E and KY 217 designated by the 2020 General Assembly.
“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Jim Gray.
New signage appears on the following routes in Knox County:
- Knox County along U.S. 25E will be named Home of Byron Woolum Professional Checkers Player
- Knox County along KY 217 will be named Reverend Ray Bays Memorial Bridge
Fifty-nine honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads and 16 honorary locations. Signage will remain posted indefinitely unless otherwise specified in House Joint Resolution 105.
