Two Barbourville women were arrested Tuesday by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and face multiple charges, including possession of meth.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Tammy L. Johnson, 50 and Alisha Sharpe, 43, both of Barbourville, Tuesday, January 31 at about 11:41 a.m. outside of a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 mile south of London.
Poynter was responding to a complaint of an individual that was passed out at the business. Upon arrival, Poynter investigated and found the individual, along with another individual was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The second individual was wanted on separate outstanding warrants.
Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense – methamphetamine. Sharpe was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense – methamphetamine, and was charged on a Knox County District Court bench warrant for charges of failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances and theft of identity of another without consent.
Both Johnson and Sharpe were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Both are held on a $5,000 cash bond.
