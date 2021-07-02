Two Knox County men were indicted Friday for the December theft of an automobile valued over $10,000.
Kyle Hammons, 30, and Albert France, 39, were indicted on charges of theft $10,000 or more, and first degree criminal mischief. France also was indicted for theft $500 or more, less than $10,000 and Hammons for receiving stolen property $500 or more, less than $10,000 and as a first degree persistent felony offender.
The pair are accused of stealing a 2014 Nissan Altima and stripping the catalytic converter and stereo from the vehicle, damaging it in the process. The indictment is separate from a similar incident involving the two men from last November. In January they were arrested for committing the same acts with a pickup truck later recovered from a barn on North Ky 11.
An arrest warrant was issued for France with a $5,000 bond. He also has other active warrants on from failing to appear and for another theft indictment in April. Those warrants come in at $10,000 and no bond allowed.
Kyle Hammons was arrested last week during the execution of multiple warrants. He allegedly attempted to take a police officer’s firearm during that arrest. He is held without bond on one case and $51,000 on others.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for July 23 for the pair.
