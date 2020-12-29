Zachary Shelton

Deputy Sam Mullins and Sheriff Mike Smith arrested 25 year old Clyde Teague of Bimble, KY and 26 year old Zachary Shelton of Barbourville, KY leaving only one outstanding warrant from December 17 round-up of drug dealers. 
 
Teague is charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree-unspecified.
 
Shelton is charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree-Methamphetamine.
 
Both were lodged in the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bonds. 
 
