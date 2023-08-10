TWO-YEAR-OLD DIES FROM GUNSHOT TO ABDOMEN

Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Kentucky State Police Captain Ryan Catron announce that: On 8-9-2023 the Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force conducted a death investigation regarding the report of a 2 year old male child that received a gunshot wound to the abdomen in south western Laurel County at approx.. 8:49 P.M. Responding officers performed first aid on the child until EMS arrived, and the child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Preliminary investigation indicates that the child accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury. Investigation is continuing by the case officer, Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel.
Assisting at the scene and on the investigation were:
Laurel Sheriff’s investigators, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Keavy Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
