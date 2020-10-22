LEXINGTON, KY – U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr. wants to ensure that everyone knows how to rid their homes of unused and unwanted medications.
The DEA is holding its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 at locations across the country. The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“I strongly support the DEA’s Tack Back Day; among its many benefits, it dramatically assists the DEA and our other law enforcement partners in reducing unlawful access to prescription drugs,” stated U.S. Attorney Duncan. “In 2019, we lost 1,316 Kentucky residents to overdose deaths, with a significant number of those overdose deaths caused by opioids. Take Back Day provides a vital opportunity to fight against the opioid problem in Kentucky. Far too often, the path to addiction starts with experimentation with legitimately prescribed prescription opioids found in the home. By participating in Take Back Day and disposing of unused pills, you can help prevent a loved one from misusing or abusing prescription drugs.”
“With America in the grips of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we’re seeing an alarming rise in overdose deaths,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division. “There’s never been a more important time to rid our homes of medicines we’re not using and keep them away from those who might abuse or misuse them.”
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
“The initiative – now in its tenth year – addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Together with our partners, we are not only holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications.”
The Take Back Day Collection sites for the Eastern District of Kentucky are below. Click on each hyperlink to get directions to the collection site.
Eastern Kentucky
KY State Police at Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland, KY
Ashland KY Police at King’s Daughters Medical Center
Ashland KY Police at Ashland KY Police Department
Flemingsburg Police Department at Flemingsburg Police Department
Kentucky State Police at Kentucky State Police Post 8 in Morehead, KY
Morehead Police Department at Morehead Police Department
Mt. Sterling Police Department at Mt. Sterling Police Department
Mt. Sterling Police Department at Kroger in Mt. Sterling, KY
Northern Kentucky
Bracken County Sheriff’s Office at Bracken County Fiscal Courthouse
Boone County Sheriff’s Office at Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force at Covington Police Department
Fort Wright Police Department at Walmart- Fort Wright, KY
Kentucky State Police at Kentucky State Police Post 6 in Dry Ridge, KY
Florence Police Department at Florence Police Department
Florence Police Department at Kroger Pharmacy in Florence, KY
Fort Thomas Police Department at Fort Thomas Police Department
Grant County Sheriff’s Office at Grant County Sheriff’s Office (from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.)
City of Ft. Mitchell Police Department at Fort Mitchell Police Department
City of Covington Police Department in Kroger in Covington, KY
Central Kentucky
Kentucky State Police at Kentucky State Police Post 15
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Cynthiana Police Department at Cynthiana Police Department
Danville City Police Department at Danville Police Department/City Hall
Eminence Police Department at Eminence Police Department
Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office at Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office
Frankfort Police Department at Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Tpr. Stuart Jackson and Monica Dockery at Kentucky State Police Post 12 in Frankfort, KY
Frankfort Police Department at Franklin County Health Department
Lexington Police Department at Kentucky American Water Company in Lexington, KY
Nicholasville Police Department at Walmart in Nicholasville, KY
Owingsville Police Department at Owingsville Police Department
Paris Police Department at Walmart in Paris, KY
Richmond Police Department at Richmond Police Department
Kentucky State Police at Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond, KY
Shelby County Coroner’s Office at Walmart in Shelbyville, KY
Shelby County Coroner’s Office at Shelby County Coroner’s Office
Woodford County Sheriff’s Office at Woodford County Sheriff’s Office
Winchester Police Department at Walmart in Winchester, KY
Given the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, DEA wants to ensure that the public is aware of other ways they can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs without having to leave their homes. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have tips on how to safely dispose of drugs at home.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, prescription drugs can be disposed of at any of the 11,000 DEA authorized collectors at any time throughout the year. For more information, visit: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/
DEA also encourages the public to reach out to their local law enforcement to find out if they have any permanent drug disposal locations throughout their local community.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms. DEA will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers, only after the batteries are removed from the devices. If the battery cannot be removed, individual consumers can check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the vape pen or e-cigarette devices for proper disposal. Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
For more information on DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and to find a collection site near you, visit www.deatakeback.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.