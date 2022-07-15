ATV’s, UTV’s, golf carts, and mopeds - all vehicles popular in Knox County and often found along the roads, The Mountain Advocate reached out to local officials to find out what the law says about driving these on the road.
“Each year we work ATV accidents. They create a hazard for themselves and other motorist when they’re on the road,” said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith. Generally speaking, off-road vehicles like ATV’s, side-by-sides, and dirt bikes aren’t allowed on the road. Some limited exceptions do exist such as for farm use or snow removal per KRS 189.515. Crossing a two-lane highway is allowed, but crossing should be done at as close to a 90-degree angle as possible and off-roaders should not travel more than 2/10 of a mile on the road. Violating KRS 189.515 can result in fines, but could also lead to charges for lacking insurance and registration and could lead to the vehicle being impounded. “We encourage people to use them off road and for their intended use,” Smith said of off-road vehicles.
Mopeds have become a popular fixture in Knox County, but the rules around them may not be known to many. According to KRS 189.130, “’Moped’ means either a motorized bicycle whose frame design may include one or more horizontal crossbars supporting a fuel tank so long as it also has pedals, or a motorized bicycle with a step-through type frame which may or may not have pedals rated no more than two brake horsepower, a cylinder capacity not exceeding fifty cubic centimeters, an automatic transmission not requiring clutching or shifting by the operator after the drive system is engaged, and capable of a maximum speed of not more than thirty miles per hour.” Vehicles that exceed these standards qualify as a motorcycle and are subject to the applicable registration and licensing laws. Mopeds still require a license, horn, and turn signals. While mopeds are legal in some areas, such as streets with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less, they are not legal on roads with a higher speed limit. Driving a moped on a road with a 55-mph speed limit violates both KRS 189.282 governing “low speed vehicles,” and KRS 189.390 which directs speed limits. KRS 189.282 states A person shall not drive a motor vehicle at a speed that will impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic, except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation or in compliance with law.
