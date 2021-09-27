Barbourville, KY— Union College is adding a master’s degree in human resources to its list of online programs.
Beginning in the Fall II semester, which starts October 18th, the Master of Science in Human Resource Management will be offered by the Division of Online and Graduate Studies. Classes are available on an eight-week schedule, allowing the degree to be completed in less than two years. In addition to the convenient schedule, cost is just $340 per credit hour.
The 30-hour program, is focused on developing student’s leadership capabilities and competencies in current industry practices, including recruitment, hiring, compensation and benefits administration, and training and development.
“Union worked with several senior-level human resource professionals to create a top-tier program built on the Society of Human Resource Management’s HR Leadership Competency Model. As with all Union College graduate programs, our faculty bring real workplace experience to your classroom. This program is designed to help grow the career of Human Resource leaders,” says Dr. David Williams, Dean for the School of Professional & Graduate Studies.
The Master of Science in Human Resource Management joins the growing list of other online graduate degrees including, the 10-course MBA, Master in Administration, Master in Athletic Administration, Master in Healthcare Administration, Master of Digital Marketing, Master in Information Systems Management, and Master of Managerial Accounting.
For more information about any of the programs offered by the Division of Online and Graduate Studies visit www.unionky.edu/online
