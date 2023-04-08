Union College, in partnership with the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC) and Rize Education, is proud to announce the addition of three new majors and one minor. The new degree concentrations, built in collaboration with industry experts, will provide students with expertise in high-growth areas where employers search for talent.
Starting in Fall 2023, Union College will offer new majors in Actuarial Science, Public Health, and Supply Chain Management alongside one new minor in Public Health. The new education tracks will follow a hybrid model of in-person and virtual courses, providing students with experiences relative to post-graduation working environments.
Dr. Melinda Rice, Dean of General Education and Program Development, said the college chose these programs for their high-growth potential, as they are not typically offered at small colleges and complement other programs offered at Union.
"A nursing student may want to consider adding a minor in Public Health. While a major in Public Health in combination with the science requirements for medical school would be great preparation for a future physician. Additionally, someone interested in business logistics can combine a major in Supply Chain Management with a major in another business field," says Dr. Rice.
The Actuarial Science program uses math, statistics, and probability to manage risks. An actuary's role is to anticipate future events' likelihood so clients can make business decisions that reduce financial losses. Banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and sports teams employ actuaries. The actuarial profession is currently one of the fastest-growing fields, and there is great demand for people skilled in data analytics and risk management.
Union's Public Health program addresses the study of public health from a wide range of sociological and scientific approaches. It is intended to prepare students for various career options, including healthcare administration, health and safety engineering, and health education. When supplemented with science courses, it is an excellent pre-med option. In the last several years, Public Health spending has soared, and with it, job growth.
Union College's new Supply Chain Management program was built in collaboration with industry leaders Ryder and Harry's Razor. It provides students with a unique, behind-the-scenes look at real-world problems these companies face. According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, Kentucky is poised to become a national hub for distribution and logistics because of its location and existing infrastructure. Since 2017, there have been almost 18,000 new jobs in logistics announced in the state, and growth in this area is expected to continue.
"Students with training in Supply Chain Management are in a position to secure a well-paying job without leaving the state," adds Dr. Rice.
The new degree concentrations will be offered through new education tracks that use current courses already taught at Union College and new courses offered through this new partnership. The LCMC is a strategic partnership of private colleges and universities across the country collaborating with RIZE Education on premier offerings that provide students with successful pathways to employment.
Union College is excited to provide its students with a unique educational experience in these high-growth fields. Anyone interested in learning more about Union's new programs can contact Admissions at admissions@unionky.edu.
