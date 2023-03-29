Calling all families with children 12 and under – you are invited to have Breakfast with the Easter Bunny! The City of Barbourville is partnering with Union College to offer this free event, which will include a pancake breakfast, pictures with the Easter Bunny, crafts, and more.
Marcia Dixon, Director of Tourism for the City of Barbourville, says the breakfast is “an opportunity for kids to come out and have a great time.”
Dixon was looking for help catering the breakfast when Emily Couch reached out. Couch is the Assistant Director of Campus Life at Union and helps to oversee Union’s community service program, Common Partners.
Part of Couch’s job is connecting Union students with local volunteer work. She asked Dixon if the city had any plans for Easter festivities and how Union might be able to help.
“Union is a big part of Barbourville, and Barbourville is a big part of Union,” Couch says. “Helping with the breakfast is just a small way we can give back.”
Union students and staff will serve pancakes, sausage, and milk provided by the college. They will also help lead the activities, with supplies provided by the city.
“It’s important for our students to get to know where they live and where they’re going to school,” Couch says, “not only on campus, but in the community, as well.”
Dixon hopes the partnership will continue and that the event will become an annual tradition. “It’s a good time for community to come together for the children,” she said.
Come to the lawn of Barbourville’s Tourism Center at 117 High Street from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 to join in the fun.
For more information, contact Marcia Dixon at (606) 545-9674 or Emily Couch at (606) 546-1232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.